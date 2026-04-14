ODOT video shows moments leading up to deadly I-71 crash in Delaware County

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) obtained by WBNS-10 TV through a public records request shows the crash.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Video shows the moment a semitruck crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 71 in Delaware County on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three people.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-71 near the US 36 and State Route 37 interchange, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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The preliminary investigation found that a semi-truck, driven by 50-year-old Modou Ngom, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he failed to stop the semi as it approached a backup in a construction zone, News Center 7 previously reported.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) obtained by WBNS-10 TV through a public records request shows the crash.

The video shows several vehicles traveling slowly in the far right lane. A white semitruck in the same lane crashes into the vehicles at what appears to be a high rate of speed.

At least one of the vehicles bursts into flames instantly. The semi then drove into the median. At least two of the vehicles were pushed into the median by the truck, one of which also caught on fire.

The truck comes to a rest in the median, and the driver is seen getting out of the vehicle. Other people who were involved in the wreckage can be seen running away from the fiery scene.

A total of nine vehicles were involved in the crash. OSHP said a 1-year-old child, a 36-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man, all from Ashley, were killed, WBNS-10 TV reported.

All three were traveling together in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Ngom appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas court on Monday, where a judge set his bond at $500,000, WBNS-10 TV reported.

A prosecutor said more charges could be filed for those injured in the crash. Ngom is currently charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Ngom is booked in the Delaware County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for April 21.

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