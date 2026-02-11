ODOT warns of potential for potholes as weather shifts

ODOT warns of potential for potholes as weather shifts

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is warning of the potential for potholes as the weather shifts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As the weather changes, road maintenance crews are preparing for the potential for road defects and damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

Potholes form when precipitation seeps into cracks in the pavement.

As temperatures drop, the trapped moisture freezes and expands.

The freeze-thaw cycle weakens the pavement, eventually causing it to break apart and create potholes on the road.

Multiple organizations maintain various roads across the state and fill potholes when they happen

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) maintains Interstates, U.S., and State Routes outside of municipalities.

The Ohio Turnpike maintains the tolled I-80/I-90 and the tolled I-76.

Cities and villages maintain local roads and U.S. and State Routes within municipalities.

Counties and Townships maintain local roads.

If you see a pothole, you can report an ODOT-maintained road here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group