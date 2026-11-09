ODOT worker dies after being hit by semi in I-70 construction zone

ODOT worker Jennifer Donley died after state troopers said she was hit by a semi in a construction zone on I-70 in Zanesville on Monday.

ZANESVILLE — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker has died after being hit while working on Interstate 70 on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jennifer Donley, 45, died while working on the I-70 Reconstruction Project in Zanesville, ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn announced.

TRENDING STORIES:

A preliminary investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that a 2027 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 54-year-old Brian Carter, of Indianapolis, was going westbound on I-70 when it hit Donley in the construction zone.

Donley was hired as a bridge inspector in 2022.

“She loved her job and always had a positive attitude,” Boratyn said.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group