ODOT worker dies after being hit by semi in I-70 construction zone

ZANESVILLE — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker has died after being hit while working on Interstate 70 on Monday.
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Jennifer Donley, 45, died while working on the I-70 Reconstruction Project in Zanesville, ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn announced.
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A preliminary investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed that a 2027 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by 54-year-old Brian Carter, of Indianapolis, was going westbound on I-70 when it hit Donley in the construction zone.
Donley was hired as a bridge inspector in 2022.
“She loved her job and always had a positive attitude,” Boratyn said.
The crash remains under investigation.
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