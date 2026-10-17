Officer injured after a 2-vehicle crash in Trotwood

One dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting, state to investigate

TROTWOOD — An officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Olive Road just after 5 a.m., according to a previous report.

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A Trotwood Police officer was headed westbound on Shiloh Springs Road to another traffic crash when the cruiser collided with another vehicle at the intersection, according to a spokesperson.

The crash resulted in disabling damage to the police cruiser.

The officer sustained minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved declined medical treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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