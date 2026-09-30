Officer injured after police cruiser struck by vehicle that fled traffic stop

COLUMBUS — A police officer was injured after a crash involving a vehicle that fled a traffic stop early Wednesday.

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The Columbus Division of Police told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that they were notified just before 1:20 a.m. of an incident in the area of Interstate 70 East and Interstate 71 near downtown.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), its chopper observed suspicious activity involving the suspect vehicle.

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A trooper then tried to stop the vehicle, but the car drove off. The OSHP said they did not pursue the suspect vehicle, but were checking the area for it.

At 1:38 a.m., OSHP said the suspect vehicle then exited an alley north of West Broad Street along North Central Avenue and struck a Columbus police cruiser.

The cruiser had been in the area searching for the suspect vehicle, but did not have lights and sirens activated, an OSHP sergeant told WBNS-10 TV.

The suspect vehicle also struck a utility pole.

OSHP said the officer in the cruiser was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Columbus police t described the officer’s condition as “stable.”

Two people were in the suspect vehicle, and neither was taken to an area hospital, OSHP said.

A sergeant told WBNS-10 TV the male driver faces several charges related to felony fleeing, lane violations, marijuana, and driving without a license. The suspect was not identified.

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