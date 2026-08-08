Officer injured after shooting in Ohio, police union says

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Officer injured after shooting in Ohio, police union says (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

COLUMBUS — A police officer was injured after a shooting in Ohio on Friday night.

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Several Columbus officers were on East Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive around 7 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS.

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Witnesses told WBNS that they heard as many as 20 shots from different guns and that a standoff with a male lasted for about 30 minutes.

Fraternal Order of Police Capital Lodge President Brian Steel said in a social media post that an officer was “grazed by a bullet” and taken to a hospital after a shooting.

No other injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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