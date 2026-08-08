Officer injured after shooting in Ohio, police union says

COLUMBUS — A police officer was injured after a shooting in Ohio on Friday night.
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Several Columbus officers were on East Livingston Avenue and Simpson Drive around 7 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS.
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Witnesses told WBNS that they heard as many as 20 shots from different guns and that a standoff with a male lasted for about 30 minutes.
Fraternal Order of Police Capital Lodge President Brian Steel said in a social media post that an officer was “grazed by a bullet” and taken to a hospital after a shooting.
No other injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
CPD Officer involved shooting on east side of city. I am told officer grazed by bullet and being checked out at local hospital. Will update when I get more information.— Brian Steel (@BrianSteel_) August 7, 2026
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