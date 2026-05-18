Officer receives special award for actions during Xenia dog attack

XENIA — A local police officer has received a special award for her “extraordinary bravery and decisive actions” during a dog attack in Xenia.

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As previously reported, two people were attacked by a pit bull inside a home on Circle Drive in July 2025.

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Both victims were transported to an area hospital, and police put the dog down.

During the Xenia Police Division annual award ceremony on May 14, Officer Allie Mumpower received the Casey Elliott Memorial Award.

This award honors the legacy of longtime Xenia public servant C.K. “Casey” Elliott and recognizes officers who distinguish themselves through outstanding police work, humanitarian service, and bravery.

“Officer Mumpower’s courage, professionalism, and immediate life-saving actions were credited with preventing further injury and protecting the community during a rapidly evolving and dangerous incident,” the Xenia Police Division said.

Mumpower and Officer Jarrod Cecil also received the Distinguished Service Award for their response to the attack.

Ofc. Jarrod Cecil (Courtesy of the Xenia Division of Police)

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