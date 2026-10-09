Officer recognized for reviving unresponsive woman

KETTERING — A police officer helped save the life of an unresponsive woman after responding to a medical emergency.

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On Sept. 5, Kettering Officer Whitney McManus performed CPR and deployed an AED before medical personnel arrived.

McManus was the first to arrive at 1124 Osage Avenue following a dispatch report of a female possibly in full arrest.

Finding the woman unresponsive on a bathroom floor, McManus moved her into the living room and immediately initiated CPR.

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When additional officers arrived on the scene with an AED, McManus applied the pads and administered one shock as directed by the device.

She continued performing CPR until KFD Medics arrived to take over lifesaving measures.

Following the emergency response, the woman was transported to a local hospital.

As of Sept. 8, she was in the cardiac recovery area, awake and talking while receiving treatment for a possible cardiac event.

The police department issued an official commendation recognizing McManus for her quick response and performance under pressure.

“It was due to the quick response and application of the AED that led to this outcome,” the department stated in the commendation.

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