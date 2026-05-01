Officer recovering after being shot twice by suspect in Ohio, police say

COLUMBUS — An officer is recovering after being shot twice in Ohio on Wednesday.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Columbus Police initiated a traffic stop at Hamilton and Minnesota Avenues. After the vehicle fled the scene, they found the vehicle unoccupied, and then a suspect matching the description of the driver.

The suspect allegedly took out a gun, fired shots, and hit an officer. Several officers hit the suspect, who died at the hospital.

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Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9 President Brian Steel said that other officers applied a tourniquet and rushed the injured officer to the hospital.

Steel added that those actions saved his life.

“They saw the massive blood loss. They said every second counts. We’re going to carry him in. They literally scooped him up, threw him in the cruiser,” he told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Steel added that one of the gunshots hit the wounded officer in the femoral artery, a major vessel supplying blood to the whole leg.

He told WBNS that doctors spent hours stabilizing the officer and restoring circulation to his injured leg.

Steel said that once they reconnected the artery, blood started flowing, and the officer “got his color back.”

We will continue to update this story.

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