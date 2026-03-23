Officer shoots at dog attacking woman in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: Police investigated the deadly shooting of two brothers in Florida.

TOLEDO — A police officer shot at a dog attacking a woman at her northern Ohio home on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Toledo police were called to a home on Peak Avenue before 4 p.m. on reports of a pit bull attacking a 56-year-old woman.

Upon arrival, officers found the dog attacking the woman on her porch.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Toledo police officer pulled out her firearm “to dispatch the pit bull, saving the victim,” according to an incident report obtained by WTOL-11.

It is unclear if the dog was wounded or killed by the gunfire.

The incident report indicates that the Lucas County Canine Care & Control arrived on the scene “and collected the canine,” WTOL-11 reported.

The victim was hospitalized with lacerations to her head from the attack.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group