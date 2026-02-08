Officer spots coyote napping on icy river

BELLEVUE, KY — A police department has issued a warning after spotting a coyote in Northern Kentucky.
The Bellevue Police Department wrote and posted photos in a social media post that showed a coyote along the icy Ohio River.
They said a sergeant spotted it napping on the ice.
“If you have small pets on your boat, or in your ice fishing shack, be sure to keep an eye on them,” the department said in the post.
