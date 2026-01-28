Officers arrest theft suspect after tracking footprints in snow, police say

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Officers found a theft suspect thanks to the record-breaking snow.
Butler Township Police wrote in a social media post that a man allegedly broke into a business on Miller Lane and stole money on Sunday as everyone hunkered down for the snowstorm.
Officers tracked the suspect’s footprints in the snow to a local hotel and identified his room.
After obtaining a warrant, they arrested a man identified as Thomas Allen on theft and breaking-and-entering charges, according to the department.
Officers recovered the money he allegedly stole.
Online jail records indicate that Allen remains in Montgomery County Jail.
