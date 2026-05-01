Officers, auditors sweep gas stations for skimmers in parts of Montgomery Co.

Gas Skimmer Sweep Vandalia Photo Courtesy of Vandalia Division of Police (via Facebook) (Vandalia Division of Police (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

VANDALIA — Law enforcement and auditors conducted a skimmer sweep at gas station pumps in Montgomery County.

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The Vandalia Division of Police said in a social media post that officers worked with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

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They checked gas pumps at the Shell, Kroger, and Speedway stations throughout Vandalia and Butler Township.

“We’re happy to report the sweep was a success—zero skimmers were found in our community!” the department said on social media.

To avoid skimmers, police said consumers can use tap-to-pay when available, inspect card readers for loose or unusual overlays, and enable transaction alerts from their bank.

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