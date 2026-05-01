Officers, auditors sweep gas stations for skimmers in parts of Montgomery Co.

Photo Courtesy of Vandalia Division of Police (via Facebook)

VANDALIA — Law enforcement and auditors conducted a skimmer sweep at gas station pumps in Montgomery County.

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The Vandalia Division of Police said in a social media post that officers worked with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

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They checked gas pumps at the Shell, Kroger, and Speedway stations throughout Vandalia and Butler Township.

“We’re happy to report the sweep was a success—zero skimmers were found in our community!” the department said on social media.

To avoid skimmers, police said consumers can use tap-to-pay when available, inspect card readers for loose or unusual overlays, and enable transaction alerts from their bank.

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