Officers, civilians honored for performing CPR, saving a person’s life

CENTERVILLE — A few local officers and two other people were honored for working together to save a person’s life.

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On Monday, Centerville Police recognized three of their officers and two civilians for their quick action in performing CPR and helping save a life, according to a social media post.

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“We’re grateful to share that the individual is doing well and was able to attend the ceremony last night!” the post read.

The department added that this serves as a reminder that well-trained officers and civilians who are willing to step up, and technology like Live911 that helps decrease response times, can truly make a difference.

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