Officers to crack down on ‘stunt driving’ with increased patrols in Dayton this weekend

DAYTON — Drivers could see more officers in Dayton this weekend.

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The Dayton Police Department (DPD) said in a social media post that officers will conduct increased patrols.

This will happen on Saturday, Aug. 15, according to the social media post.

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DPD added that officers will be ready “to enforce the stunt driving law” on anyone found driving or participating in such activities.

“It is illegal to not only participate in street racing, stunt driving, or street takeovers, but observers or anyone rendering assistance can also be charged under the same portion of the Ohio Revised Code,” DPD said on its Facebook page.

The department advises people to plan accordingly and drive safely.

On Saturday, August 15, 2026, our officers will be conducting increased patrols. Officers will also be prepared to enforce the stunt driving law if anyone is found driving or participating in such activities. pic.twitter.com/PDyjOpEEia — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 14, 2026

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