Officers find, return gunshot victim for treatment after he leaves in hospital gown

Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Trotwood early Friday morning.

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Trotwood early Friday morning.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Natchez Avenue shortly after 3:45 a.m.

In a 911 call obtained from News Center 7, a caller said his father was shot.

“My dad got shot,” the son said. “I think it’s his leg.”

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Photos from our crew show that Trotwood officers surrounded a white car with yellow caution tape.

While Trotwood Police did not initially confirm the age of the victim, they said on Friday afternoon that an investigation revealed the shooting happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Wolf Creek Pike.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“While receiving treatment, the victim left the hospital wearing a hospital gown. Officers later located the victim in the area and returned him to the hospital so medical treatment could continue,” Trotwood Police said in a release on Friday.

At this time, police have no suspects in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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