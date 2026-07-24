Officers, firefighters respond to reported fire near Fairborn nursing home

FAIRBORN — Several officers and firefighters responded to a reported fire near a Fairborn nursing home early Friday.

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The fire was reported in the 800 block of W Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road near Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

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Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn said that he saw a sizeable police presence down Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

News Center 7 contacted the City of Fairborn dispatchers, but they had no information available.

We contacted the Fairborn Fire and Police Departments for more information and will continue to follow this story.

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