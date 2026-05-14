Officers honored for helping find missing elderly woman

From left to right: Officer Jared Magoteaux, Officer Tanner Robbins, and Officer Trevor Robbins

SIDNEY — A local police department is honoring three officers for their quick response and teamwork that helped save the life of a missing elderly woman.

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Sidney Officer Jared Magoteaux was recently awarded the department’s Life-Saving Award, while officers Trevor Robbins and Tanner Robbins received the Department Police Commendation Award.

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The recognition stems from a call shortly before 12:30 a.m. on March 26 at Landings of Sidney on W. Russell Road, according to a social media post from Sidney Safety Services.

Care workers reported that an 87-year-old woman, who suffered from dementia, had not been seen for around 30 minutes.

Officers and staff immediately began searching for the woman. After about 30 minutes, Magoteaux found the woman in a ditch near Abbot Circle, which is less than a half-mile from Landings of Sidney.

The woman, who was only wearing pajamas and no shoes, had fallen into the ditch and was unable to get up.

Temperatures were reaching around 24 degrees, and her feet were showing signs of cold exposure.

After being found, officers Trevor Robbins and Tanner Robbins arrived at the scene and helped the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services with safely getting the woman out of the ditch.

“The officers’ actions that evening demonstrated exceptional dedication, compassion, and teamwork. Their commitment to protecting the community and working alongside fellow first responders reflects great credit upon themselves and the Sidney Police Department,” Sidney Safety Services said in the post.

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