Officers investigate stabbing near local elementary school

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that happened near Westwood Elementary School.

The call came out at 1:09 a.m. to Miami Valley Hospital when a person walked in with stabbing-related wounds, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

The Dispatcher said that they are investigating a scene on Oakridge Drive in Dayton that is related to this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim.

We will continue to follow this story.

