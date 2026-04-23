Officers investigating 2 separate shootings hours apart in Dayton

DAYTON — At least two people were injured after two separate shootings that were hours apart in Dayton on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on April 22 on Salem Avenue near Riverview Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Medics transported a juvenile to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Someone called 911 and told dispatchers that another person shot the victim in the car.

“My friend got shot in the face, I need help now!” they told dispatchers.

Around 8:45 p.m., someone showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the second shooting happened on Grove Avenue.

A man told our news crew that he heard about five to six gunshots on Grove Avenue.

“Thoughts and prayers for anybody that was potentially injured in the situation, and Godspeed any kind of recovery or anything that’s needed,” he said.

We will continue to update both shootings.

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