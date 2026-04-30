Officers investigating after weapon found at Ohio middle school

HILLIARD — School staff found a weapon at an Ohio middle school on Monday.

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Police officers responded to Weaver Middle School in Hillard on April 27 regarding an interaction between students, a city spokesperson told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

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Staff members worked with a school resource officer, and the weapon was safely secured, according to a city spokesperson.

“The safety of students, staff, and the community remains a top priority, and we appreciate the cooperation that contributed to the safe resolution of this incident,” the spokesperson told WBNS.

No arrests were made, but the spokesperson added that police continue to investigate the incident and are working with school officials.

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