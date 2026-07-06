Officers investigating multiple shootings after violent weekend

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers are investigating three shootings after a violent weekend in Dayton.

The latest shooting happened early Monday morning, just before 2 a.m., at Princeton Park in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will break down each of these shootings LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people walked into Miami Valley Hospital around 2:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

This comes after two different shootings happened over the holiday weekend.

Four people were injured after a shooting that happened in the Oregon District on Saturday morning.

A third shooting happened on Saturday night off of Faulkner Avenue in Dayton, where one person walked into Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]