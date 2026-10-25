Officers, medics respond after man hit by vehicle in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded after a vehicle hit a man in Trotwood late Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at around 10:03 p.m. on Shiloh Springs Road and Biddison Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City forces residents to leave apartment due to unsafe conditions in Dayton
- 20-year-old suspect connected with deadly Ohio shooting in custody
- 1 in custody after pursuit ends in crash on I-75 ramp in Vandalia
The sergeant would only tell News Center 7 that a vehicle hit a man.
We are working to determine what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group