Officers, medics respond after man hit by vehicle in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded after a vehicle hit a man in Trotwood late Saturday.

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The crash happened at around 10:03 p.m. on Shiloh Springs Road and Biddison Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.

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The sergeant would only tell News Center 7 that a vehicle hit a man.

We are working to determine what caused the crash and how serious the injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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