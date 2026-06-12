Officers, medics respond after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Riverside

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Officers, medics respond after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Riverside FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

RIVERSIDE — Officers are investigating after a person was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Riverside early Friday.

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The crash was reported around 1:27 a.m. on Brandt Pike and Pleasant Valley Avenue, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

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News Center 7 asked dispatchers if anyone was injured, but no information was given.

We are working to determine what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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