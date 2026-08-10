Officers, medics respond after truck hits utility pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A truck hit a utility pole at a busy Springfield intersection on Sunday.
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Officers and medics responded around 9:31 p.m. to a reported crash at the intersection of E. John Street and Sunset Avenue, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.
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The sergeant said that the utility pole was cut in half.
No one was injured, the sergeant confirmed with News Center 7.
The crash remains under investigation.
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