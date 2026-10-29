Officers, medics respond to crash at busy intersection in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a crash at a busy Miami Township intersection on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at around 5:50 a.m. on Springboro Pike and Austin Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO cameras show that Miami Township officers closed part of Austin Boulevard.

Several medics are also on the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many were injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group