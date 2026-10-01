Officers, medics respond to crash at busy Kettering intersection

FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to crash at busy Kettering intersection

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Kettering early Thursday.

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The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of E Whipp and Bigger Roads, according to Kettering Police dispatchers.

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No other information about the crash is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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