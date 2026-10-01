Officers, medics respond to crash at busy Kettering intersection

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Kettering early Thursday.
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The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of E Whipp and Bigger Roads, according to Kettering Police dispatchers.
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No other information about the crash is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
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