Officers, medics respond to crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Dayton on Saturday night.
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The crash was reported around 9:09 p.m. in the 4000 block of Prescott Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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