Officers, medics respond to crash in Fairborn neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to crash in Fairborn neighborhood

Officers, medics respond to crash in Fairborn neighborhood

FAIRBORN — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Fairborn neighborhood early Friday morning.

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Fairborn Police were dispatched around 1:35 a.m. to the 400 block of W. Xenia Drive on a reported crash, according to Fairborn dispatchers.

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A viewer called our newsroom and said that a vehicle had crashed into a building.

News Center 7 has contacted the Fairborn Police Department to confirm if a vehicle hit a building.

We are also working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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