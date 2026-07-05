Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash on busy Centerville road

FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to motorcycle crash on busy Centerville road

CENTERVILLE — Officers and medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Centerville late Sunday afternoon.

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The crash was reported at around 5:10 p.m. at the 5700 block of Wilmington Pike, according to Centerville dispatchers.

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A viewer told our newsroom that police had taped off the area near the Cracker Barrel.

News Center 7 has contacted the Centerville Police to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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