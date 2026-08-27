Officers, medics respond to multi-vehicle crash at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton.
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The crash was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on N. Main Street and Delaware Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.
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The dispatch sergeant told News Center 7 that three vehicles were involved in the crash.
At least one person is hurt.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
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