Officers, medics respond to reported 2nd shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a second shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

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The second shooting was reported at around 4:28 p.m. at the 200 block of Anna Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

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This is the second shooting that Dayton officers responded to on Sunday afternoon.

As previously reported, officers and medics responded around 2 p.m. to the 2400 block of North Main Street on a shooting near a convenience store.

News Center 7 is working to learn led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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