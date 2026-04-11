Officers, medics respond to reported car into house in Montgomery Co.

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a reported car into a house in Riverside on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Spinning Road, according to a Huber Heights City Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men in custody after road rage incident leads to shots being fired at Vandalia gas station
- Officers fatally shoot armed man at Ohio mobile home park
- Firefighters respond to barn fire in Trotwood
No other information about the crash is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone is injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group