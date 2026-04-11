Officers, medics respond to reported car into house in Montgomery Co.

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By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a reported car into a house in Riverside on Saturday.

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The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Spinning Road, according to a Huber Heights City Dispatcher.

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No other information about the crash is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone is injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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