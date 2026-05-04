Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the latest information on this developing story LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting was reported around 10:01 p.m. on Kammer and Shoop Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

Photos show officers taped off Kammer and Brooklyn Avenues with yellow caution tape.

Patterson said that medics left the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group