Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.
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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has the latest information on this developing story LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
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The shooting was reported around 10:01 p.m. on Kammer and Shoop Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
Photos show officers taped off Kammer and Brooklyn Avenues with yellow caution tape.
Patterson said that medics left the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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