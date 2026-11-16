Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Riverside apartment

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Riverside on Sunday.
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The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road, according to Huber Heights Police dispatchers.
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No other information about what happened.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.
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