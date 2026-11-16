Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Riverside apartment

Yellow law enforcement tape
Investigation FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of an elementary teacher and a student during a field trip. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Riverside on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road, according to Huber Heights Police dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about what happened.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter