Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Riverside apartment

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement is investigating the deaths of an elementary teacher and a student during a field trip.

RIVERSIDE — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Riverside on Sunday.

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The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road, according to Huber Heights Police dispatchers.

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No other information about what happened.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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