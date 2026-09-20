UPDATE: At least 1 dead after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 7:40 P.M.
At least one person is dead after a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at around 6:50 p.m. at the 5400 block of Burkhardt Avenue
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 that they have been requested to the scene.
Our news crew at the scene said they saw a body inside Sonora Grill under a white sheet.
News Center 7 has contacted the Riverside Police Department to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.
We will continue to update this developing story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at around 6:50 p.m. at the 5400 block of Burkhardt Avenue, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police presence reported in Fairborn neighborhood
- LIVE UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne County (Indiana)
- TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
The dispatcher did not provide any additional information.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]