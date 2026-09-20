UPDATE: At least 1 dead after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 7:40 P.M.

At least one person is dead after a shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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The shooting was reported at around 6:50 p.m. at the 5400 block of Burkhardt Avenue

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed with News Center 7 that they have been requested to the scene.

Our news crew at the scene said they saw a body inside Sonora Grill under a white sheet.

News Center 7 has contacted the Riverside Police Department to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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The shooting was reported at around 6:50 p.m. at the 5400 block of Burkhardt Avenue, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

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The dispatcher did not provide any additional information.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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