Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Springfield neighborhood early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at around 12:58 a.m. at the 1700 block of Maiden Lane, according to a Springfield City Police sergeant.
No other information is available currently.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
