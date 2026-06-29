Officers, medics respond after car hits Beavercreek Penn Station restaurant

BEAVERCREEK — Officers and medics responded to a reported vehicle into a building in Beavercreek on Sunday night.

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The crash was reported just after 9:10 p.m. at the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway, according to Beavercreek dispatchers.

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Photos show that a car hit the Penn Station restaurant at the University Shoppes Shopping Center.

Our news crew said the restaurant is closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

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