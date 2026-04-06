UPDATE: SUV hits home, causes significant damage in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:35 P.M.
A home sustained damage after an SUV hit it in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Photos show that an SUV ended up on the front porch. It caused structural damage to the house.
We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.
-INITIAL STORY-
Police responded to a reported vehicle into a home in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.
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Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of W. Fairview Avenue on a reported vehicle into a home, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
>>PHOTOS: Large hole in house after SUV hits home in Dayton
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No other information about the crash is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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