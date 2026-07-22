Officers, medics respond to shooting in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — Officers and medics responded to a shooting in a Xenia neighborhood early Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The shooting happened at around 4:58 a.m. at the 600 block of E. Church Street, according to Xenia dispatchers.

Photos show that officers blocked E Church and Evan Streets with yellow caution tape and cones.

Robertson says that several officers are also on E. Market Street, near the intersection of E. Church and Evans Streets.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

Shooting Investigation E Church St Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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