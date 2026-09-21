Officers rescue buck entangled in hammock

A group of Ohio police officers worked together to rescue a buck that was trapped in a hammock.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio police officers worked together to rescue a buck that was trapped in a hammock.

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The North Canton Police Department shared on social media that three of their officers and a local Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer rescued a buck last week.

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“It seems to be an annual occurrence that our officers come to the aid of a deer in distress,” the department said in its post. “Over the years we’ve helped deer tangled in fences, stuck in ponds, and trapped in places they definitely weren’t supposed to be.”

The department added that this was their first-ever hammock rescue.

The buck had gotten entangled in a hammock. All four officers were able to carefully free the deer and send him safely on his way without any injuries.

“Great job by these officers and our ODNR partner for helping ensure this unusual rescue had a happy ending,” the post said.

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