Officers rescue injured owl

CARLISLE — Officers in Carlisle rescued an injured owl on Monday.

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Carlisle police officers were dispatched to Ethelrob Circle on reports of an injured owl, according to a social media post from the police department.

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“Thanks to the help of the residents who called it in, officers were able to safely capture the owl,” the department said in their post.

The owl was taken in by Erica Miller Wildlife Rehab and given the care it needed.

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