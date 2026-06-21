Officers respond to 2 separate county-wide calls for assistance in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — Two separate county-wide assistance calls were requested in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the two Signal 99s, or county-wide calls for assistance, happened between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, Dayton officers responded to the 500 block of East Third Street, as previously reported.

A woman was with her friends in Downtown Dayton when a man came by and punched her in the face. Shortly after they arrived, officers issued a Signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance. It was eventually dropped.

Less than one hour later, another county-wide call assistance was issued at around 2:17 a.m. at the 100 block of Heid Avenue on a reported shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor confirmed with News Center 7 that the Signal 99 was canceled at 2:20 a.m.

Jeff Meyer has lived in Dayton his whole life. He said this year feels a lot more violent. It is forcing him and others to be more aware.

“I’ve always watched it back, watch my surround situational awareness, I think that’s what they call them. Just be mindful of what’s going on around you,” he said.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) about both cases.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]