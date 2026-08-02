Officers respond after car hits RTA pole at Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers and state troopers responded to a crash in Dayton late Saturday.
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The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. on N. Main Street and Mary Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that a car hit an RTA pole.
They also said that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating the crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to update this story.
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