Officers respond after student posts threat on social media, police say

Officers respond after student posts threat on social media, police say

WILMINGTON — Several officers responded to an area school after a student allegedly posted a threat on social media.

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The Wilmington Police said in a social media post that officers were told of a possible threat involving at least one Wilmington City Schools student on Wednesday.

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The information came through the school district’s student helpline and originated from an anonymous TikTok account.

It appears to be connected to a social media trend, according to Wilmington Police.

The department worked with Wilmington City Schools and increased law enforcement presence on campus as a precaution.

Students entered the building, and school went on as normal, the department said.

“The Wilmington Police Department will continue to work closely with Wilmington City Schools with an added presence in the schools today and monitor the situation,” the social media post said.

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