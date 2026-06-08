UPDATE: Power out near The Greene

Power out near The Greene Shopping Center

BEAVERCREEK — -UPDATE @ 8:20 P.M.-

Officers responded after a power outage near the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek on Sunday.

Photos from our news crew show that power is out at the Greene Crossing. That is the shopping center across from the Greene Town Center.

Police are directing traffic on Indian Ripple Road near the Greene.

We will continue to update this developing center.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers responded to a reported power outage at the Greene Town Center in Beavercreek on Sunday night.

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The outage was reported after 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that officers are at the Greene.

A viewer called our newsroom to report that power was out at the movie theater and some restaurants at the Greene.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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