Officers respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Maplelawn Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several officers and medics are at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]