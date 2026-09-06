Officers respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday.
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The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Maplelawn Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center sergeant.
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Several officers and medics are at the scene.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to update this story.
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