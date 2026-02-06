Officers respond to reported water main break in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — Officers have responded to a reported water main break in a local neighborhood on Friday.
Miamisburg Police were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to Rosina Drive between Decker Drive and Belvo Road on a reported water main break, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers have blocked off the area.
No other information is available.
We will continue to follow this story.
