Officers responded to reported shooting near Dayton bar

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported shooting near a Dayton bar early Wednesday morning.
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The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. near Belmont Billiards at the 800 block of Watervliet Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
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