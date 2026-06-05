Officers shoot, kill man at area apartment complex, police say

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Officers shot and killed a man at a Butler County apartment complex on Thursday night.
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West Chester officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on Zinna Court in West Chester Township.
This was after a neighbor reportedly heard a woman scream for help inside an apartment, police officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
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Officers entered the apartment and found a man inside a bedroom after trying to contact residents inside the unit, according to West Chester Police.
“An officer-involved shooting occurred during that encounter,” police officials told WCPO.
West Chester Police officials said that a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. No officers were seriously injured.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also investigating the incident.
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