Officers shoot, kill man at area apartment complex, police say

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Officers shot and killed a man at a Butler County apartment complex on Thursday night.

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West Chester officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on Zinna Court in West Chester Township.

This was after a neighbor reportedly heard a woman scream for help inside an apartment, police officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Officers entered the apartment and found a man inside a bedroom after trying to contact residents inside the unit, according to West Chester Police.

“An officer-involved shooting occurred during that encounter,” police officials told WCPO.

West Chester Police officials said that a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. No officers were seriously injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is also investigating the incident.

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